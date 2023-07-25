Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published Mar 25, 2016

    The Temporal Front

    By Star Trek Online

    Red Alert, Captains! Star Trek Online is pleased to announce that Season 11.5, our mid-season update, will launch on April 12, 2016. The latest update begins with a brand-new featured episode titled “Temporal Front,” in which players must prevent Na’Kuhl Temporal Agents from destroying the Federation. Season 11.5 also brings a complete overhaul to the Skill System, plus other new gameplay updates including the Strategist Secondary Specialization, Romulan Admiralty Campaign and Na’Kuhl Red Alerts.

    Gameplay updates for Season 11.5 introduce both new and revised systems designed to create a more fluid experience for Star Trek Online players. This includes a Skill System Revamp, aimed at making the process of leveling up much more rewarding, and progressing your characters’ skills easier to understand. With this update, skills progression will be in a streamlined, easy-to-use interface that includes more detailed descriptions, as well as better explanations for many combat mechanics.

    Our Season 11.5 update continues to expand upon our Admiralty System with the addition of the Romulan Republic Campaign. This campaign offers players a new group of Admiralty assignments to assist the Romulan Republic, with a focus on offering players crafting rewards as well as the R.R.W. Zdenia Epic-quality Admiralty Ship.

