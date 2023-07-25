The Temporal Front

Gameplay updates for Season 11.5 introduce both new and revised systems designed to create a more fluid experience for Star Trek Online players. This includes a Skill System Revamp, aimed at making the process of leveling up much more rewarding, and progressing your characters’ skills easier to understand. With this update, skills progression will be in a streamlined, easy-to-use interface that includes more detailed descriptions, as well as better explanations for many combat mechanics.