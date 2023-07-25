STO's 'Awakening' to Feature Anthony Rapp

The STO Team reached out to IDW and asked if they would be interested in seeing the Somerville appear in Star Trek Online. IDW gave their blessing, expressing excitement about seeing one of their creations come alive. Now, take an exclusive look at the process of developing the Somerville from a comic book illustration to a highly detailed 3D model players will be able to pilot in Star Trek Online.

The U.S.S. Somerville appears at the beginning of Star Trek: Discovery Annual 2018. It is on a mission to locate and retrieve rare spores of prototaxites stellaviatori from an uncharted asteroid field. The mission almost ends in disaster when the asteroids begin moving unpredictably, threatening the Somerville. The ship escapes, but not without the loss of the away team that recovered the spores. This sequence is the only place the Somerville appears, but its striking circular design and large retro nacelles made an impression on Star Trek Online’s ship artists.

Angel Hernandez created the art for Star Trek: Discovery Annual 2018 and as part of that process designed the Somerville. It appears just in a few panels, and is only visible from the top in any detail. To bring the ship to life in a 3D game engine, the STO team would have to develop its design from all angles. This task fell to Star Trek Online’s concept artist, Hector Ortiz.

Hector started by drawing a top-down schematic of the Somerville as he interpreted it from its general shape in the comic. During this process, he had compensated for the drawing’s foreshortening and linear proportions to determine the relative scale of various elements of the ship. It was also unclear from the design of the ship and the angle of its presentation which way was actually forward. Given the importance of directionality in a 3D game environment, the team felt it best to use the curved part of the Somerville’s saucer as the ship’s front. This would help players intuit the direction their ship is traveling and felt consistent with the style of other Starfleet ships from Discovery.