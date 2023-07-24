Star Trek October 2020 Publishing Highlights

Despite the challenges we’re all enduring, at least we have Star Trek to provide us a bit of much-needed comfort. As I write this, Star Trek: Lower Decks is in the middle of its inaugural season on CBS All Access, and the third season of Star Trek: Discovery is in the on-deck circle. Production continues for new seasons of both shows as well as Picard, Prodigy, Strange New Worlds, and Section 31.

If you’re looking to get another sort of Star Trek fix while you wait for the latest episodes to drop, maybe I can help with that. From the different sectors of Star Trek publishing come these latest releases gracing the printed page: