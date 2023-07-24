How Star Trek: The Next Generation Took On Indigenous American Representation

Historically, Indigenous Americans have faced violent displacement, repeated treaty violations, and genocide. In the real world, Indigenous nations, like my own, have experienced violent colonization tied to an ideology of white supremacy. Part of what makes Star Trek wonderful is that it looks forward to a time when humans are at peace with one another, and one hopes, justice has been restored. But this episode lays bare how even the Federation has the potential to reproduce the same colonial dynamics that Native Americans continue to face now in the 21st Century. This thread even carries through into the film Star Trek: Insurrection, which shows a corrupt officer of the Federation working to displace another group of settlers (non-Native, in this case), the Ba’ku, in order to mine resources from their planet.

The first time I saw “Journey’s End” as a young man, the historical parallels were lost on me. I did not see how the Federation making a decision that impacted the day to day lives of Native people echoed the history of the United States taking advantage of Native people in the past. Nor did I see the way Picard was concerned about how this decision displaced hundreds of people; yet, he was willing to execute the plan because, well, that was what he was ordered to do.

However, now, as a scholar of race and as a Black man who is a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, I see the racial and colonial undertones clearly. I see how the actions of the Federation are, in essence, evil and their lack of care towards the Native people. Part of episode writer Ronald D. Moore’s message in this story was that, if Dorvan’s inhabitants were white people, the Federation might have made the same decision, but the fact that they were Native made the choice all the more clear.

It’s also clear that Picard is placed in an impossible position. If he does the will of his superiors, the Native people will be displaced and, essentially, homeless. Yet, after talking to the leaders of the Tribe, it is clear that they have no intention of leaving. They do not even entertain the possibility of going elsewhere. Their elders feel a connection to the land, and the idea of finding another home is a nonstarter. Tensions rise when a Cardassian emissary shows up to survey the land. No one has been relocated, and violence seems imminent. What’s more, we learn that one of Picard’s ancestors was directly responsible for killing a great number of Native people in the past. This has left what the Tribe calls a “bloodstain” for which Picard has to atone for. It’s a real crisis — one that requires nuance to fully process.