Published Feb 21, 2023
All Four 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Films Arriving on 4K Ultra HD for First Time Ever
Relive the adventures of Captain Picard and his crew in time for First Contact Day!
StarTrek.com is thrilled to reveal all four big-screen adventures featuring fan-favorite Star Trek characters Picard, Riker, Data, La Forge, Worf, Troi, and Dr. Crusher arrive for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD™ with Dolby Vision™* and HDR-10 on April 4, 2023, just in time for First Contact Day (April 5, the day Vulcans first made contact with humans).
The journey begins with original cast members Kirk, Scott, and Chekov in a story that spans space and time in Star Trek Generations, continuing with a terrifying face off against the Borg in Star Trek: First Contact, a dangerous plot against a peaceful planet in Star Trek: Insurrection, and a familiar old foe returning in Star Trek Nemesis.
All four films will be available together in the STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION 4-MOVIE COLLECTION. The 4-Movie Collection includes each film on 4K Ultra HD, as well as fully remastered on Blu-ray™, plus all legacy bonus content and access to Digital copies of each film. The Collection is presented in a slipcase beautifully illustrated to complement the Star Trek: The Original 6-Movie Collection, making this a must-own set to complete every fan’s collection.
In addition, each film will be available individually on 4K Ultra HD with a bonus Blu-ray featuring the fully remastered film, along with all legacy bonus content and access to a Digital copy of the film.
Special features are detailed below.
STAR TREK GENERATIONS Bonus Content
- Commentary by director David Carson and Manny Coto
- Commentary by Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore
- Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
- Library Computer
- Production
- Uniting Two Legends
- Stellar Cartography: Creating the Illusion
- Strange New Worlds: The Valley of Fire
- Scoring Trek
- Visual Effects
- Inside ILM: Models & Miniatures
- Crashing the Enterprise
- Scene Deconstruction
- Main Title Sequence
- The Nexus Ribbon
- Saucer Crash Sequence
- The Star Trek Universe
- A Tribute to Matt Jeffries
- The Enterprise Lineage
- Captain Picard’s Family Album
- Creating 24th Century Weapons
- Next Generation Designer Flashback Andrew Probert
- Stellar Cartography on Earth
- Brent Spiner - Data and Beyond Part 1
- Trek Roundtable: Generations
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 007: Trilithium
- Deleted Scenes
- Archives
- Trailers
STAR TREK: FIRST CONTACT Bonus Content
- Commentary by director and actor Jonathan Frakes
- Commentary by screenplay writers Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore
- Commentary by Damon Lindelof and Anthony Pascale
- Text commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
- Library Computer
- Production
- Making First Contact
- The Art of First Contact
- The Story
- The Missile Silo
- The Deflector Dish
- From “A” to “E”
- Scene Deconstruction
- Borg Queen Assembly
- Escape Pod Launch
- Borg Queen’s Demise
- The Star Trek Universe
- Jerry Goldsmith: A Tribute
- The Legacy of Zefram Cochrane
- First Contact: The Possibilities
- Industrial Light & Magic - The Next Generation
- Greetings from the International Space Station
- SpaceShipOne’s Historic Flight
- Brent Spiner - Data and Beyond Part 2
- Trek Roundtable: First Contact
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 008: Temporal Vortex
- The Borg Collective
- Unimatrix One
- The Queen
- Design Matrix
- Archives
- Trailers
STAR TREK: INSURRECTION Bonus Content
- Commentary by Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis
- Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
- Library Computer
- Production
- It Takes a Village
- Location, Location, Location
- The Art of Insurrection
- Anatomy of a Stunt
- The Story
- Making Star Trek: Insurrection
- Director’s Notebook
- The Star Trek Universe
- Westmore’s Aliens
- Westmore’s Legacy
- Star Trek’s Beautiful Alien Women
- Marina Sirtis - The Counselor Is In
- Brent Spiner - Data and Beyond Part 3
- Trek Roundtable: Insurrection
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 009: The Origins of the Ba’ku and Son’a Conflict
- Creating the Illusion
- Shuttle Chase
- Drones
- Duck Blind
- Deleted Scenes
- Archives
- Advertising
STAR TREK NEMESISBonus Content
- Commentary by director Stuart Baird
- Commentary by producer Rick Berman
- Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
- Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
- Library Computer
- Production
- Nemesis Revisited
- New Frontiers – Stuart Baird on Directing Nemesis
- Storyboarding the Action
- Red Alert! Shooting the Action of Nemesis
- Build and Rebuild
- Four-Wheeling in the Final Frontier
- Screen Test: Shinzon
- The Star Trek Universe
- A Star Trek Family’s Final Journey
- A Bold Vision of The Final Frontier
- The Enterprise-E
- Reunion with The Rikers
- Today’s Tech Tomorrow’s Data
- Robot Hall of Fame
- Brent Spiner - Data and Beyond Part 4
- Trek Roundtable: Nemesis
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 010: Thalaron Radiation
- The Romulan Empire
- Romulan Lore
- Shinzon & the Viceroy
- Romulan Design
- The Romulan Senate
- The Scimitar
- Deleted Scenes
- Archives
- Trailers
* To experience Dolby Vision on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc, a Dolby Vision enabled TV is required with a Dolby Vision enabled 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player.
Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.