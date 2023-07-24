All Four 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Films Arriving on 4K Ultra HD for First Time Ever

StarTrek.com is thrilled to reveal all four big-screen adventures featuring fan-favorite Star Trek characters Picard, Riker, Data, La Forge, Worf, Troi, and Dr. Crusher arrive for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD™ with Dolby Vision™* and HDR-10 on April 4, 2023, just in time for First Contact Day (April 5, the day Vulcans first made contact with humans).

The journey begins with original cast members Kirk, Scott, and Chekov in a story that spans space and time in Star Trek Generations, continuing with a terrifying face off against the Borg in Star Trek: First Contact, a dangerous plot against a peaceful planet in Star Trek: Insurrection, and a familiar old foe returning in Star Trek Nemesis.