Star Trek The Motion Picture – The Art and Visual Effects Coming to a Coffee Table Near You

Drink it in, Trek fans, we've got your first look at the cover for Star Trek The Motion Picture – The Art and Visual Effects. This new book from authors Jeff Bond and Gene Kozicki, and our friends at Titan Books will explore the film that began the critically acclaimed blockbuster Star Trek film series.?With this artistic guide, fans can celebrate the landmark 40th anniversary of The Motion Picture's release by discovering the visual artistry that made this an enduring science-fiction classic. For the first time ever, explore archival material created by legendary Star Trek collaborators, including Robert Abel, Syd Mead, Ralph McQuarrie, Andrew Probert, and Ken Adams.

Showcasing visionary special effects, concept art, scale models, matte painting and more, this stunning hardback coffee table book will be published on May 12, 2020, priced at $39.95 and £29.99.?