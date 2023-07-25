‘Star Trek’ Mixtape 2: Electric Boogaloo 

Pure Energy: The Ultimate ‘Star Trek’ Mixtapedropped here earlier this summer and explores four decades of artists who have sampled or referenced the world of Star Trek. That set featured a lot of electronic music, including classic techno and drum & bass anthems that made iconic dancefloor heroes out of Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock and Dr. McCoy. Now it’s time for the sequel, and we’re about to delve into how the Starship Enterprise made its way into hip-hop culture!

Eternal gratitude goes to my DJ professor, Babu from the Beat Junkie Institute of Sound in Glendale, CA for vibing with me on my song selection and helping me sketch out ideas for this final mix. You can save your own playlist of these songs on Spotify, but don’t forget to check out the continuous DJ mix of the set (as seen below, and linked here for your convienence, recorded live on turntables just for you, to get the full flavor!