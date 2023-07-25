Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 25, 2016

    Star Trek: Mission New York Event Set for Sept. 2-4

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Save the date: September 2-4, 2016. That’s when fans from around the world will gather in New York City, birthplace of the first-ever Star Trek convention, for Star Trek: Mission New York. The three-day 50th anniversary event, presented by CBS Consumer Products and ReedPop, will feature a galaxy of activities for Trek aficionados to enjoy, including interactive exhibits, celebrity guests, panels, screenings, exclusive merchandise and more.


