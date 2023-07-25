Loot Crate is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation in a big way with the theme of their inaugural Star Trek Mission Crate – and a brand-new exclusive Mini Master figure from Quantum Mechanix to commemorate the occasion.

“Wolf 359” is the theme, celebrating the landmark story point of the battle between the Federation and the Borg that was the climax of “The Best of Both Worlds I & II,” also celebrating an anniversary this week, by the way, and one of the best Trek two-parters… ever. And Loot Crate and QMx are proud to present an exclusive Mini Master figure of Jean-Luc Picard’s assimilated alter-ego, Locutus of Borg. This Mini Master is highly detailed, stands approx.. 6 inches tall and will only be available in the Star Trek Mission Crate while supplies last. The crate will also feature an assortment of collectibles, apparel and more, including a 20% discount code for 3 months of CBS All Access, home of Star Trek: Discovery. Plus, every subscriber is automatically entered to win a $1,200 “Admiral’s Crate” prize package courtesy of ANOVOS.

Signups for “Wolf 359” will be available through November 15th, or until the first crate sells out; it is priced at $39.99 (plus shipping and handling) per crate for domestic purchases and $49.99 (includes shipping and handling, plus VAT) per crate for international purchases. The first Mission Crate will ship in early December, and others will arrive bi-monthly thereafter at the beginning of every even month.

You can sign up now for your first mission at lootcrate.com/startrek.