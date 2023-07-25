Star Trek Miniature Games

Star Trek-themed HeroClix miniatures games are on the way and will be available by Christmas. That’s big news for Star Trek fans, many of whom have waited years to be able to play Star Trek-themed cooperative games and table top miniature simulations. The games, from WizKids/NECA, will be sold both physically and digitally, and they’ll encompass all of the Star Trek television shows and features.

