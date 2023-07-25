Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

    Published Jul 1, 2010

    Star Trek Miniature Games

    Star Trek Miniature Games

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek-themed HeroClix miniatures games are on the way and will be available by Christmas. That’s big news for Star Trek fans, many of whom have waited years to be able to play Star Trek-themed cooperative games and table top miniature simulations. The games, from WizKids/NECA, will be sold both physically and digitally, and they’ll encompass all of the Star Trek television shows and features.

    For more information on the upcoming Star Trek games from WizKids/NECA, keep your eye on the WizKids site at www.wizkidsgames.com.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top