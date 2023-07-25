When You Live With Memory Loss, Each Star Trek Rewatch Can Feel Like the First

When we talk, I close my eyes and wait for the memory to return, trying to understand why it made me feel something. By the time I’ve figured it out, I’m three points behind. She would stop if I asked, remind me about each thing I’ve forgotten. But if I stopped her every time I dropped something, we’d never finish a theory, and I’d rather know the end. Since my bipolar diagnosis, I’m getting used to learning in fits and starts, clinging onto phrases and trying to pack ideas into a body that’s trying to push them out.

Of course, my friend is not a monologist. She doesn’t want me to shut up and listen, she wants me in it with her. And I am, sometimes. I have become a detective of my own memory. When she brought up Spock’s line “I have a responsibility to this ship, to that man on the bridge,” I Googled to figure out that it was from “This Side of Paradise.” I remembered that I’d watched that one with my partner. We’d thought it would be a low-stakes procedural and instead we wound up clutching hands and not quite breathing.

I closed my eyes and tried to place the line with an image. It came slowly, dull at first, and when it arrived it was wrong. All I could conjure up was a picture of Kirk standing on the bridge earlier in the episode. But it was there. I Googled more, eventually finding the full line, “I have a responsibility to this ship, to that man on the bridge. I am what I am, Leila, and if there are self-made purgatories, then we all have to live in them. Mine can be no worse than someone else’s.” I remembered more: my partner and I turning off the TV, playing with each other’s hair and talking about the impossibility and necessity of mixing fear and love. On a hunch, a hunch that must have been a memory but didn’t feel like one, I searched an unnamed folder on my desktop and found a screenshot from a Twitter DM between my friend, my partner, and I. We were discussing the scene in depth. There were a lot of capital letters and exclamation points and parentheticals. It’s not that I quite remembered, but I knew that the clues fit together.