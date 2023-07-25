Star Trek Meets Mel's Diner

It is a surprise when watching retro television shows to notice connections between the show we are watching and Star Trek. Seeing the names of behind-the-scenes Trek artists in the credits of other shows (who doesn’t love seeing art director Herman Zimmerman’s name in the credits of Cheers?) or recognizing favorite actors from Trek on other programs makes for a fun time. While Mel’s Diner and Starfleet are separated by 10 years of real television production time and 300 years of fictional time, there are connections.

Just don’t mention those connections to Tom Paris… He knew a different kind of Alice!