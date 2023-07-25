Published Mar 21, 2015
Star Trek Meets Family Guy
Save the dates: Now through to April 30. That’s when, courtesy of TinyCo, Family Guy and Star Trek will embark together on Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff. During the six-week in-game event for the mobile game, players can explore the USS Enterprise, seek out new Star Trek-themed characters, hear familiar Star Trek and Family Guy character voices and boldly go where no mobile game has gone before.Here are some specifics, direct from TinyCo:
- Players can join the denizens of Quahog as they collide with the cast of Star Trek for a race to save humanity. After sustaining heavy damage from the Borg, the USS Enterprise and its crew set an emergency course back in time for Earth, year 2015. The Enterprise’s Commander William Riker infiltrates Quahog on a mission to protect baby Stewie – whose future self creates technology which threatens the Borg’s very existence. With baby Borg Bertram in hot pursuit, Riker enlists Family Guy, Peter Griffin, to repair the Enterprise, save the crew, and protect the future of Mankind.
- Players will explore the USS Enterprise, visiting re-imagined versions of iconic locations like the Bridge, Holodeck, Sickbay, Engineering and more. Throughout their exploration, players will meet and unlock The Next Generation crew, including Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Lt. Commander Data, Lieutenant Worf, Chief Engineer Geordi La Forge and more, with the voices provided by the TNG actors.
- Extending the adventures to the edges of known space, players can send away teams on exploratory missions to other planets, collecting resources and rewards. Back on the Bridge, use photon torpedoes to blast enemies and debris into deep space. Other epic fights pit players against reproducing Tribbles, who are choking Quahog’s communities. Take a turn in the Captain’s chair and equip the deck for the final face-off with the Borg—and prepare to rendezvous with the biggest names in Starfleet, including the one and only Captain James T. Kirk... voiced by you know who.
Quahog… the final frontier. We kind of like the sound of that. Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff will be available for free download via the App Store, Google Play and Amazon Appstore.