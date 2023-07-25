Star Trek Meets Family Guy

Save the dates: Now through to April 30. That’s when, courtesy of TinyCo, Family Guy and Star Trek will embark together on Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff. During the six-week in-game event for the mobile game, players can explore the USS Enterprise, seek out new Star Trek-themed characters, hear familiar Star Trek and Family Guy character voices and boldly go where no mobile game has gone before.Here are some specifics, direct from TinyCo: