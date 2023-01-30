Star Trek May Have Insight into One of America's Most Persistent Problems

Mass shootings — whether they’re taking place at a grocery store, a movie theatre, or a school — are a distinctly 21st Century phenomenon, and a distinctly American one. Since two students assaulted Columbine High School in April of 1999, regular bouts of horrific gun violence have become a part of this millennium that are as dreaded as they are expected, up to and including the March shooting at a Colorado grocery store that left 10 people dead (the most-recent one at the time I’m writing this, anyway).

It can seem, at times, facile and silly to compare a true and tragic problem plaguing our waking lives to the dreamlike utopia of a television franchise. There are no mass shootings on Star Trek because that’s not what the show is about, after all. The show is a work of fiction, and many of the solutions underpinning Federation society are likewise fictional — replicators, warp drive, friendly aliens, super-intelligent androids with a penchant for oil painting.

Unlike many of the issues solved by indistinguishable-from-magic technology, however, the solutions that Star Trek presents for gun violence are, by and large, achievable here and now on planet Earth. Many other countries have already begun implementing many of these solutions to great effect, in fact.

If we are going to move from the blood-soaked now to the safe and prosperous future of Star Trek, there are a lot of things we’ll have to do:

Nonviolence