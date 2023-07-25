Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Nov 16, 2015

    Star Trek Magazine Special Edition 2016 Now Available

    Star Trek Magazine Special Edition 2016 Now Available

    As Star Trek enters its 50th year of exploring strange new worlds, going boldly where no sci-fi legend has gone before, the Official Star Trek Magazine continues on its own mission to bring fans the best Trek interviews, original features and exclusive behind-the-scenes action. That mission continues today with Titan Magazines publishing The Star Trek Magazine Special Edition 2016, a special collection of highlights from the past few years of the magazine.

    Included is an in-depth look back at Star Trek: Voyager’s 20th anniversary, featuring interviews with Tim Russ, Ethans Phillips, Roxann Dawson, Garret Wang and series co-creator/executive producer Rick Berman. Other stories include an exploration of Khan and a detailed account of how the original Starship Enterprise was brought to life.

    Star Trek Magazine Special Edition 2016 will cost $17, which includes shipping and handling, in the United States and Canada, and 11.99 Pounds around the rest of the world. Go to www.titanmagazines.com to order.

