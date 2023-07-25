Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek (2009)

    Published Feb 24, 2011

    Star Trek Magazine Now Available Worldwide

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek Magazine is already available in the U.S., Canada, England, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, but now – finally – fans throughout the rest of the world can subscribe to the popular official publication. Each yearly subscription includes six issues and two 100-page specials filled with Trek news, book excerpts, franchise-spanning interviews, retrospective features and more.

    For additional details, pricing and to subscribe, click here.

