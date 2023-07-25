Star Trek Magazine Movie Edition Decloaking On May 7

Titan Magazines, which publishes the official Star Trek Magazine, will – on May 7 – beam up a Star Trek Magazine Movie Edition devoted to Star Trek Into Darkness. The 148-page special will feature interviews with J.J. Abrams and the entire regular cast, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch, Alice Eve, Damon Lindelof and composer Michael Giacchino. Fans should also expect extensive behind-the-scenes pieces about STID’s make-up, costumes, special effects and production design.

The Star Trek Magazine Movie Edition will also include all the regular features that fans know and love, including original Star Trek fiction, reviews of the latest Star Trek products, and competitions to win Gold Passes to the Official Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas this summer and Star Trek Kre-o sets.Click HERE to pre-order the Star Trek Magazine Movie Edition.