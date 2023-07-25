Published Jan 22, 2013
Star Trek Magazine, Issue #43, On Sale TODAY
Star Trek Magazine, Issue #43, On Sale TODAY
Star Trek Magazine, Issue #43, is on sale today. The issue celebrates the 20th anniversary of Star Trek: Deep Space Ninewith brand-new, in-depth chats with Armin Shimerman, Chase Masterson and Herman Zimmerman, as well as via archival press reviews and interviews. Beyond lauding DS9, Issue #43 includes an interview with Brannon Braga about his return to the Trek universe with the Hive comic book saga; an all-access look at the recent blockbuster Destination Star Trek London event; plus the climax of a two-part original fiction from Star Trek Online. Meanwhile, the holodeck is pre-invented as part of the issue’s Treknology Challenge and, of course, there’s the regular assortment of news, reviews and sweepstakes, not to mention some images from Star Trek Into Darkness.
Star Trek #43 is available today in the United States and will be available, as #170, in the United Kingdom on January 31. Click HERE for more information on Star Trek Magazine.