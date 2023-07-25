Star Trek Magazine, Issue #43, On Sale TODAY

Star Trek Magazine, Issue #43, is on sale today. The issue celebrates the 20th anniversary of Star Trek: Deep Space Ninewith brand-new, in-depth chats with Armin Shimerman, Chase Masterson and Herman Zimmerman, as well as via archival press reviews and interviews. Beyond lauding DS9, Issue #43 includes an interview with Brannon Braga about his return to the Trek universe with the Hive comic book saga; an all-access look at the recent blockbuster Destination Star Trek London event; plus the climax of a two-part original fiction from Star Trek Online. Meanwhile, the holodeck is pre-invented as part of the issue’s Treknology Challenge and, of course, there’s the regular assortment of news, reviews and sweepstakes, not to mention some images from Star Trek Into Darkness.