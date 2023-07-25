Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Nov 3, 2012

    Star Trek Magazine Issue #42 Available Now

    An unpublished interview with Robert H. Justman, the producer without whom Star Trek probably wouldn’t exist? Revealing conversations with Jeffrey Combs and Alice Krige and Kate Mulgrew, a/k/a Weyoun/Shran, the Borg Queen, and Captain Janeway, respectively? A thought-provoking, imagination-sparking “Treknology” piece that pre-invents a fully functioning shuttlecraft? Reviews, news, convention details and also news about Star Trek Into Darkness?

    It’s all available now in Issue #42 of Star Trek Magazine, the official Star Trek publication, which can be purchased at book and magazine shops. Digital editions are also available for the iPad and Nook; simply search “Star Trek Magazine” on your device’s app store or newsstand.

