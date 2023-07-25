Star Trek Magazine Goes Behind-the-Scenes of Star Trek Into Darkness

Star Trek Magazine #45 is out now and it’s bursting, cover to cover, with stories about Star Trek Into Darkness, plunging readers deep into the moviegoing experience. Among the highlights -- and StarTrek.com has preview images -- are interviews with the main cast, including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, Simon Pegg, Anton Yelchin and John Cho, as well as Alice Eve and Benedict Cumberbatch. Meanwhile, director J.J. Abrams and writer-producer Damon Lindelof share their thoughts on the process of making Star Trek Into Darkness, from the kernel of the idea to the final edit. Also included are interviews with other behind-the-scenes figures, who detail what went into creating the film’s makeup, visual effects and costumes. And there’s more, including Trek fan fiction, the chance to win Gold Passes to the Official Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas this summer and all the popular features found each month in Star Trek Magazine.