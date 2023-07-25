Star Trek Magazine Celebrates Voyager's 20th

The latest issue of Star Trek Magazine, from Titan Magazines, is out now and it's filled with story after story celebrating the 20th anniversary of Star Trek: Voyager. Included in Issue #52 are features about Voyager's battles with the Borg, Janeway's transgressions of the Prime Directive, and the evolution of Voyager comic books from Marvel and Wildstorm, as well as new interviews with series co-creator Rick Berman and actors Ethan Phillips and Scarlett Pomers. And there's more, much more, including looks at new products, reports from Destination Star Trek London and Creation Entertainment's Official Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas.