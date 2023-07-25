Star Trek Magazine Celebrates Life & Legacy of Leonard Nimoy

The latest issue of Star Trek Magazine

, Issue #54, is a special commemorative edition devoted to the life and legacy of Leonard Nimoy. Set to go on sale July 14, this edition includes a classic two-part interview with Nimoy (from 2012), as well as heartfelt tributes from Nimoy's longtime cast and crew. Another feature explores what made Spock, our favorite Vulcan, so captivating to so many. Plus, there is more exclusive original fiction courtesy of Cryptic Studios. Anyone who subscribes to Star Trek Magazine will receive an exclusive, free t-shirt. Go to www.titanmagazines.com for details and to subscribe.

