Star Trek Magazine 50th Anniversary Issue Out Now

On September 8th, 1966, television took its first step into the final frontier, and a legend was born. Fifty years on, The Official Star Trek Magazine celebrates that half-century in style, in an issue packed with informative features and in-depth interviews.

In the first part of a three-part series, “The Big Five-Oh,” Star Trek Magazine catches up with dozens of Star Trek alumni, who reveal what it means to them to be a part of the Star Trek phenomenon.

There’s a full review of the latest movie, Star Trek Beyond, and a walkthrough of the Starfleet Academy Experience, at New York’s Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. The magazine also previews IDW’s upcoming anthology comic-book series, Star Trek: Waypoint.

The very special issue additionally features brand-new and exclusive interviews with William Shatner (Captain Kirk), Michael Dorn (Worf) and Nana Visitor (Kira Nerys), plus a fascinating look behind-the-scenes at the restoration of the original U.S.S. Enterprise filming miniature.

Further, the issues delves into the legacy of Gene Roddenberry, in “We Need to Talk About… Gene,” and they take another look at “Starfleet’s Finest” – this time, it’s the turn of those who make the big calls: our captains. A rundown of Movie MacGuffins from The Motion Picture to Into Darkness feeds this issue’s ”Time’s Arrow.” And the answers to your continuity conundrums and questions are provided in the column, “A Fistful of Data.”

Last, but not least, Star Trek Magazine offers three giveaways, including chances to win a copy of the art book Star Trek: 50 Artists, 50 Years, published by Titan Books; the official 2017 Star Trek Calendar from Danilo; and some Star Trek jewelry from artisans RockLove.

