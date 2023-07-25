Published Dec 13, 2012
Star Trek Magazine #44 To Go Retro!
Star Trek Magazine #44 To Go Retro!
Star Trek Magazine will go retro for the upcoming Issue #44, with a cover inspired by the classic Gold Key Comics Star Trek series, Issue #7, originally published in 1970. That issue spotlighted “The Voodoo Planet,” a comic strip adventure with Kirk and Spock beaming down to an alien planet – one with a remarkable resemblance to Earth, right down to the Eiffel Tower… all constructed from papier mache.
Star Trek Magazine Issue #44
Star Trek
Star Trek
Star Trek Magazine