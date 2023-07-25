Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 13, 2012

    Star Trek Magazine #44 To Go Retro!

    Star Trek Magazine #44 To Go Retro!

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek Magazine will go retro for the upcoming Issue #44, with a cover inspired by the classic Gold Key Comics Star Trek series, Issue #7, originally published in 1970. That issue spotlighted “The Voodoo Planet,” a comic strip adventure with Kirk and Spock beaming down to an alien planet – one with a remarkable resemblance to Earth, right down to the Eiffel Tower… all constructed from papier mache.



    Star Trek Magazine Issue #44
    Star Trek


    Star Trek


    HERE
    Star Trek Magazine

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top