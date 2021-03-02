“…it might be the most ‘Trek’ series ever” (IndieWire), the CBS All Access, soon to be Paramount+, original animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season One beams onto Blu-ray, DVD and limited edition steelbook on May 18 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. The must-have collection is packed with hours of exclusive special features, the highlight of which is “Lower Decktionary,” a multi-part exploration of the series’ music, art design, animation process and more. Plus, the collection features exclusive interviews with the voice cast, deleted and extended scenes, and a fan-forward exploration of the series’ many Easter eggs.

From two-time Emmy® Award winning creator Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) and executive produced by Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard), Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season One is the first animated Star Trek series in almost 50 years. It focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome, Space Force), Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid, The Boys), Ensign Samanthan Rutherford (Eugene Cordero, Kong: Skull Island) and Ensign D’Vana Tendi (Noël Wells, Master of None) have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis (The Rich & the Ruthless); Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell (Billions); Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore (American Dad!); and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman (New Girl).

StarTrek.com "Temporal Edict"

The Blu-ray, DVD and limited edition steelbook offer fans all 10 episodes from the debut season and nearly two hours of exclusive special features including:

CRISIS POINT: THE RISE OF VINDICTA TRAILER (Exclusive) – An exclusive, over-the-top action trailer based on the in-episode movie from “Crisis Point.”

– An exclusive, over-the-top action trailer based on the in-episode movie from “Crisis Point.” FACES OF THE FLEET – A deep dive into the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos, alongside producers, writers and the cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Highlighting character backstories and the behind-the-scenes development of their hilarious on-screen personalities, this exclusive featurette takes a look at Ensigns Beckett Mariner, Ensign Brad Boimler, Ensign Samanthan Rutherford, Ensign D’Vana Tendi and more.

– A deep dive into the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos, alongside producers, writers and the cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Highlighting character backstories and the behind-the-scenes development of their hilarious on-screen personalities, this exclusive featurette takes a look at Ensigns Beckett Mariner, Ensign Brad Boimler, Ensign Samanthan Rutherford, Ensign D’Vana Tendi and more. HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT (Exclusive) – An inside look at canon and hidden Easter eggs throughout the series, including freeze frame images and insightful commentary from producers, creatives and cast.

– An inside look at canon and hidden Easter eggs throughout the series, including freeze frame images and insightful commentary from producers, creatives and cast. LOWER DECKTIONARY: JOINING STARFLEET (Episode 101) (Exclusive) – Producers and crew discuss the development of season one from storyline to visual artistry. ALIENS AMONG US (Episode 102) (Exclusive) – Dives into the different aliens Ensigns Brad Boimler and Beckett Mariner encounter as they escort K’orin to the Tulgana 4 planet. THE ANIMATION PROCESS (Episode 103) (Exclusive) – A look at the efficiency and creativity needed to put together an episode of Lower Decks in this other-worldly look at the animation process. THE MAIN TITLES (Episode 104) (Exclusive) – Immersed in the creation of the episode’s title sequence, the featurette explores the graphic design and thematic music developed for Lower Decks. ART DESIGN (Episode 105) (Exclusive) – A look at characters’ style and the sets that elevate the animated on-screen adventures of the U.S.S. Cerritos. . THE HOLODECK (Episode 106) (Exclusive) – Including interviews with cast and creatives, the featurette highlights what Holodeck experience they would like, how characters use it, and how it’s not only used for skills training, but sanity. DIVISION 14 (Episode 107) (Exclusive) – Not everything goes right for Starfleet - catch up with Division 14 who is tasked with dealing with all the unexpected mishaps. DECK DYNAMICS (Episode 108) (Exclusive ) – A dive into the upper and lower deck dynamics, and how their comedic interactions contribute to the storyline throughout season one. THE MUSIC OF LOWER DECKS (Episode 109) (Exclusive) – Star Trek music is iconic. Explore how traditional themes have been integrated into Lower Decks and the episode’s in-story movie in this deep dive into the differences of scoring for animation versus live action, and comedy versus drama. ALL IN THE FAMILY (Episode 110) – As the debut comes to a close, fans can take a look at evolution of the crew and their relationships over the last year, and how Lower Decks fits into the Star Trek family as a few legacy characters appear.

FULL LENGTH ANIMATIC (Exclusive)

DELETED AND EXTENDED ANIMATICS (Exclusive)

Kurtzman (Secret Hideout), Heather Kadin (Secret Hideout), Rod Roddenberry (Roddenberry Entertainment), Trevor Roth (Roddenberry Entertainment) and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers, alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, serves as a co-executive producer. Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season One also features notable guest stars, including Paul Scheer (The League), Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Marina Sirtis (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Jack McBrayer (30 Rock), Kurtwood Smith (That 70’s Show), and more.

StarTrek.com "Second Contact"

Episodes:

Episode 101: “Second Contact”

“Second Contact” Episode 102: “Envoys”

“Envoys” Episode 103: “Temporal Edict”

“Temporal Edict” Episode 104: “Moist Vessel”

“Moist Vessel” Episode 105: “Cupid's Errant Arrow”

“Cupid's Errant Arrow” Episode 106: “Terminal Provocations”

“Terminal Provocations” Episode 107: “Much Ado About Boimler”

“Much Ado About Boimler” Episode 108: “Veritas”

“Veritas” Episode 109: “Crisis Point”

“Crisis Point” Episode 110: “No Small Parts”

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season One is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Titmouse, the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series. The series airs exclusively on CBS All Access, soon to be Paramount+, in the United States and is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

The Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season One Blu-ray, DVD and Steelbook are presented in (16x9) format with English SDH subtitles and offer English 5.1 Dolby Digital audio. Pre-order your copy on Amazon today!