Star Trek London General Tix On Sale Monday

The time is (just about) now to order your tickets for Destination Star Trek London. Tickets to the upcoming mega-event will be available for general sale tomorrow, Monday, April 30. As a reminder, Destination Star Trek London is scheduled for the ExCel London, October 19-21 and will include the first-ever joint appearance by Patrick Stewart, William Shatner, Kate Mulgrew, Avery Brooks and Scott Bakula, as well as other Star Trek star appearances, parties, stunt shows, props and costumes, photo and autograph opportunities and much more.

Visit the official Destination Star Trek London event web site at www.StarTrekLondon.com for details. And, while on the site, poke around to check out all the events – including new information about theme parties, costume parades, a Fanzone, talks and more – and to learn everything there is to know about the ExCel London, hotel options, tickets, VIP opportunities and more.

As always, keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about Destination Star Trek London, including updated event and guest information.