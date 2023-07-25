Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Oct 27, 2015

    Star Trek: Live in Concert Trekking Towards Nashville

    Star Trek: Live in Concert Trekking Towards Nashville

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: Live in Concert has just locked in its next date and location: June 12, 2016 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TN. That evening, fans will be treated to a screening of Star Trek Into Darkness, with Michael Giacchino's score performed live by the Nashville Symphony.

    Go to www.nashvillsymphony.org for additional details and to purchase tickets.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top