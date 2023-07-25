Published Oct 27, 2015
Star Trek: Live in Concert Trekking Towards Nashville
Star Trek: Live in Concert has just locked in its next date and location: June 12, 2016 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TN. That evening, fans will be treated to a screening of Star Trek Into Darkness, with Michael Giacchino's score performed live by the Nashville Symphony.
Go to www.nashvillsymphony.org for additional details and to purchase tickets.