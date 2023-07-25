Published May 30, 2013
Star Trek -- Live In Concert Set For Royal Albert Hall in 2014
Save the dates: May 31, 2013 and May 29, 2014. The Royal Albert Hall in London will host the UK premiere of Star Trek – Live in Concert on May 29, 2014, and tickets for the event will go on sale May 31, 2013… this Friday. Fans attending will be treated to a unique experience, as Star Trek (2009) plays on a big screen in high-definition while Michael Giacchino’s score is performed live by the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. Star Trek – Live in Concert is part of the Hall’s ongoing series of evenings devoted to celebrating classic films with a live orchestra.
“To hear Michael Giacchino’s music, the secret weapon of the Star Trek series, performed live in the Royal Albert Hall, will be, I promise, a thrill,” J.J. Abrams said in a statement. “The full orchestra scoring sessions for the films have been among my favorite life experiences. To give the public a chance to hear this incredible music performed live is a wonderful thing. I cannot wait to go and celebrate Michael’s truly remarkable achievements!”
“In 2003, before I wrote my first film score, I saw John Williams conduct E.T. live to picture at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles,” Giacchino said in a separate statement. “I will never forget that event. A little over ten years later, I will have the honour of experiencing my music for Star Trek performed by the incredible 21st Century Symphony Orchestra and Chorus under the baton of the talented conductor, Ludwig Wicki. That in itself is exciting, but the fact that we will be in the Royal Albert Hall in London, is truly amazing. After working with J.J. for 13 years, it will be so rewarding to have his wonderful films brought to life in a whole new way. I look forward to sharing this event with J.J. and the Star Trek fans, new and old.”
Tickets will be available online at royalalberthall.com and by calling the Hall’s Box Office on 020 7589 8212, starting at 9 am BST on Friday.