Star Trek -- Live In Concert Set For Royal Albert Hall in 2014

“In 2003, before I wrote my first film score, I saw John Williams conduct E.T. live to picture at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles,” Giacchino said in a separate statement. “I will never forget that event. A little over ten years later, I will have the honour of experiencing my music for Star Trek performed by the incredible 21st Century Symphony Orchestra and Chorus under the baton of the talented conductor, Ludwig Wicki. That in itself is exciting, but the fact that we will be in the Royal Albert Hall in London, is truly amazing. After working with J.J. for 13 years, it will be so rewarding to have his wonderful films brought to life in a whole new way. I look forward to sharing this event with J.J. and the Star Trek fans, new and old.”