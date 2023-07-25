Star Trek: Live In Concert Global Expansion Starts With Australia

Star Trek Live In Concert, which features screenings of Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness accompanied by live symphony orchestra performances of Michael Giacchino’s scores, has been wowing audiences in the U.S. and Europe, will touch down in Australia in early 2015 for performances in Melbourne and Brisbane. The Melbourne and Brisbane shows will kick off the tour's next wave of global performances. Tickets are on sale now for the following events:

Saturday Jan 31st, 2015 7:30pm -- Star Trek (2009)

Sunday Feb 1, 2015 2pm -- Star Trek (2009)

Melbourne, AustraliaFeaturing the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Plenary, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition CentreTix link: http://www.mso.com.au/whats-on/2015/star-trek/Twittter: @MelbSymphonyFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/MelbourneSymphonyPlenary: @MCEC or https://www.facebook.com/themcec