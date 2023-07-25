Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Sep 17, 2014

    Star Trek: Live In Concert Global Expansion Starts With Australia

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek Live In Concert, which features screenings of Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness accompanied by live symphony orchestra performances of Michael Giacchino’s scores, has been wowing audiences in the U.S. and Europe, will touch down in Australia in early 2015 for performances in Melbourne and Brisbane. The Melbourne and Brisbane shows will kick off the tour's next wave of global performances. Tickets are on sale now for the following events:

    Saturday Jan 31st, 2015  7:30pm  -- Star Trek (2009)

    Sunday Feb 1, 2015 2pm -- Star Trek (2009)

    Melbourne, AustraliaFeaturing the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Plenary, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition CentreTix link: http://www.mso.com.au/whats-on/2015/star-trek/Twittter: @MelbSymphonyFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/MelbourneSymphonyPlenary: @MCEC or https://www.facebook.com/themcec

    Saturday Feb 7, 2015 7:30 pm -- Star Trek (2009)

    Brisbane, AustraliaFeaturing the Queensland Symphony OrchestraRoyal International Convention CentreTix link: http://qso.com.au/special-events/star-trekTwitter: @QSOrchestraFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/queenslandsymphonyorchestraInstagram: http://instagram.com/qsorchestraRoyal International Convention Center @Royal_ICC https://www.facebook.com/RoyalICC(NOTE: Two additional peformances to be announced soon)

    Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about performances in additional cities and countries. And visit StarTrekConcerts.com for ticket information and the latest tour schedule.

