Star Trek -- Live in Concert Beaming to Hollywood Bowl This Summer

Star Trek -- Live In Concert will beam into the legendary Hollywood Bowl on July 8 and 9, at 8 p.m. each evening. Fans will enjoy an under-the-stars screening of Star Trek (2009) accompanied by Michael Giacchino's soaring score peformed live by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, conducted by David Newman. "I am very excited for the people who have the opportunity to attend these concerts," Giacchino told StarTrek.com at the start of the Star Trek: Live in Concert tour in 2014. "As a composer, I am fortunate to have the opportunity to regularly hear incredibly talented musicians playing soundtracks live on a scoring stage. These screenings, however, will give the audience an opportunity to experience both the musicians and the music and the movie in a way that they can’t at home in their living rooms."I imagine that there are people that will find themselves enthralled with the film, and then realize that there are 90 musicians out there on stage, or there are those whose focus will be on the music," he added. "Either way, we are hoping that watching the film with a live orchestra will only enhance the emotionality and excitement of both film and music."Tickets will available on Feb. 9 for those with a Hollywood Bowl subscription and on March 15 as part of a Five-or-More Package. Single ticket sales will commence on May 1 at www.hollywoodbowl.com/startrek.