Star Trek Live Beaming To Ontario Science Centre

Star Trek Live will beam into Canada this summer, arriving at the Ontario Science Centre on June 2 and running until September 3. As StarTrek.com readers know, Star Trek Live, produced by Mad Science, provides an entertaining, interactive and educational 30-minute journey through the Star Trek universe. Newbie Starfleet Academy cadets – and audiences – learn about space travel, living and working in space, and the latest developments in communications and technology. The show blends inventive special effects, audience participation and an exploration of real space-age technology.

“Today, thanks in part to the popularity of the Star Trek franchise, public interest in outer space and space exploration is exceptionally high,” says Lesley Lewis, CEO of the Ontario Science Centre. “This summer, the Science Centre will actively engage and educate ‘armchair astronauts’ of all ages with Star Trek Live.”