Dispatches from #STLV: The Devil's in the Details

This may sound like it would be easily confusing and too theoretical, but Dr. McMullen came prepared to make the material very accessible, even to someone totally new to communications theory. With a quick PowerPoint presentation and a handout that we got to take home, McMullen outlined how symbols and filming techniques are used in episodes of shows like Star Trek, to create the emotional journey that we go through every time we watch.

In offering us this perspective, McMullen showed us a way to enrich our viewing experience: television like Star Trek can be interpreted through the lens of old European literary tradition where, for example, triangles are a sign of danger and red signals passion and blood, while green symbolizes money and greed. Dr. McMullen provided commentary while the episode was shown, highlighting that Quark is wearing a red jacket over a red jumpsuit, and that in certain lighting his Klingon wife’s face has very visible sharp triangular shapes in it.

The episode, written by series co-producer Ronald D. Moore, isn’t just an opportunity for actor Armin Shimerman to shine, but also shows how Quark’s time on DS9 has made his ethical commitments to Ferengi tradition more complicated. Placed in a situation where he has to choose between selfless bravery and selfish profit, we find Quark doing the unexpected: choosing to help someone, possibly at grave expense to himself. By the end of the hour, we were able to situate Quark’s story in the larger context of a hero’s journey, where he goes on an adventure, succeeds in confronting a crisis, and goes home a changed man.