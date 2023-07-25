Dispatches from #STLV: Holodeck-Inspired VR Transforms Conversation About Diversity

Pride in one’s cultural heritage and community background — whether it is Scotty's pride in his Scottish heritage or Chekov's pride in his Russian background — contribute to and better the crew of the Enterprise. IDIC, as shown through Starfleet, also tells viewers that anyone can be a Starfleet officer, and even captain of a starship. From a Black captain in Captain Sisko, a woman captain in Captain Janeway, to a Black woman lead in Commander Burnham, Star Trek has continued in the tradition of putting in positions of leadership and prominence faces and identities that disrupt dominant ideologies of white men as the only people capable of brave, bold leadership.

Yet, even given the values at the core of the Federation, Dr. Woodard noted that everything, including the Star Trek we see on screen, is socially constructed. All media, including television and film, can either help reinforce dominant ideologies, or disrupt them. Throughout The Original Series and into The Next Generation, women, both human and alien, have often appeared as sex objects, from the scantily-clad Orions to the scantily-clad women robots of Mudd. These kinds of messages in the media can teach young people the wrong lessons about marginalized groups, like women.

It is here that Professor Dean’s work on virtual reality as an empathy-development technology steps in. In the session, Dr. Dean told a story about a male student who, for the first time, experiences an incident of workplace sexism – by playing a woman in a virtual reality environment. He emerged from the simulation feeling angry and more aware of the way sexist microaggressions can make women feel. But should a student need to experience something themselves in order to accept that the experience occurs?