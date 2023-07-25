Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 5, 2012

    Star Trek Lanyards Now Available

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Looking for a great way to attach and secure your ID badges, keys and convention credentials? Then, check out a trio of newly introduced Star Trek lanyards from Lanyard Club featuring colorful and vibrant graphics with heavy-duty, zinc-alloy swiveling trigger hooks that allow for easy and sure attachment.

    The three new lanyard styles include the comic-inspired Star Trek Yellow Retro, the iconic Star Trek Blue and the classic Star Trek Logo -- check out the photos. The lanyards are priced at $5.99 each and available at the StarTrek.com Store.

