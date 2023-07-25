Star Trek Jewelry Collection Debuts

Udi Behr’s jewelry has been inspired by everything he’s seen and experienced, including three wars, the battle for LGBT rights, the music of Queen and the shows Dexter and True Blood. Now the award-winning jewelry designer has created a brand-new collection inspired by Star Trek, a line of necklaces, bracelets and rings – comprised of titanium, stainless steel, crystals and other color accents -- that launches today exclusively on Amazon.com.“Star Trek is an icon in American culture,” Behr says, “and I tried to create a line of jewelry that will not only speak to the Star Trek fan community, but that will also serve as a great ambassador to an audience that is not familiar with the franchise.”See Udi Behr’s complete Star Trek jewelry collection at Amazon.com.