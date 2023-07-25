Published May 14, 2013
Star Trek Jewelry Beaming Into New Zealand And Australia This Month
Guild Jewellery Design, a respected Australian jewelry manufacturer, has just unveiled a full line of Star Trek-inspired pieces that includes pendants, earrings, charms, cufflinks, brooches and more, each featuring familiar Trek symbols and artwork. The products are made of sterling silver and will be available later this month in Australia and New Zealand.
