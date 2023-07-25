Star Trek Japan Set for Launch

As well, in a pay area, Star Trek Japan will offer episode guides, news, photos and video. Other highlights will include "Star Trek Network Journal," a premium digital magazine, and, later, original products for sale and an iPad app. Plus, further on the horizon, fans will be able to use the domain address Startrek.ne.jp as an overall Internet service, with free basic options and pay options for advanced features. Check out the site preview HERE, and keep an eye on StarTrek.comfor additional news about Star Trek Japan.