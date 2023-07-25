Star Trek IV: 29 Years Later

We know it doesn't take much to get Star Trek fans engaged in debate. So we put it to you: was Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home – which opened on November 26, 1986, or 29 years ago today, and was unquestionably the most financially successful and probably the most popular of the original-cast features -- also the best of the six big-screen adventures starring Willian Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, Nichelle Nichols, James Doohan, George Takei and Walter Koenig? The StarTrek.com staff says… yes, trailed oh-so-closely by Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

Star Trek IV had everything: a great Trek premise, drama, humor, a pro-environment message and plenty of action, not to mention whales and a story broad enough and contemporary enough to appeal to the non-Trek fans of the day. The late, great Nimoy directed with a light touch, with the notable exception of that quirky/cool sci-fi/time travel montage during the slingshot sequence, and, best of all, everyone in the supporting cast got his or her moment to shine. We also loved Leonard Roseman’s spot-on score, the superb, Oscar-nominated work of cinematographer Don Peterman, and the lovely performances by Mark Lenard and Jane Wyatt as Spock’s father and mother, respectively. Catherine Hicks added warmth, charm and fun to the proceedings as Dr. Gillian Taylor, though she and Shatner did not quite click on the romantic chemistry end of the equation. And, it was also nice to see Majel Barrett and Grace Lee Whitney (who, sadly, passed away in May at the age of 85) in the Trek fold once again.