    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published May 20, 2013

    Star Trek Into Darkness Worldwide Cume Up To $164.6 Million

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek Into Darkness grossed $84.1 million at the North American box office between Wednesday and Sunday, according to Paramount Pictures, and was the number one movie in the country. Meanwhile, Star Trek Into Darkness continued to open internationally, grossing more than $40 million over the weekend, which brought the film's international tally to $80.5 million and counting. Total worldwide cume to date is $164.6 million.

