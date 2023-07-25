Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Aug 14, 2013

    Star Trek Into Darkness Premieres In Tokyo

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Alice Eve and J.J. Abrams made the trek out to Tokyo, Japan, yesterday for appearances at a press conference and premiere on behalf of Star Trek Into Darkness. Japan represents the final major market opening for Star Trek Into Darkness, and the actors and Abrams got into the spirit of the event, posing for photos with fans, tweeting pictures, signing autographs and banging a drum.

    Star Trek Into Darkness will open in Japan on August 23.

