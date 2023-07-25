Star Trek Into Darkness Premieres In Los Angeles

The cast and crew of Star Trek Into Darkness walked their last red carpet on behalf of the film last night in Los Angeles. On hand for the festivities were Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Alice Eve, J.J. Abrams, John Cho, Roberto Orci, Bryan Burk, Alex Kurtzman, Michael Giacchino (composer) and Paramount Pictures executives Brad Grey and Rob Moore. Also joining in the fun were special guests Leonard Nimoy, Jennifer Morrison, Judd Apatow and Kate Beckinsale, along with her husband, director Len Wiseman.