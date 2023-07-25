Star Trek Into Darkness Premieres in Australia

Added Abrams, “The experience of making this movie was the most challenging and the most fun, simultaneously. It was very surreal, continuing the story with these actors, on these sets, because it felt like we did it. It was a very special experience [Star Trek (2009)], and all of a sudden we were back doing it again. I think that this movie goes further. It’s much bigger, and I think it’s much more of an adventure than the last one. It was a thrill to get to do."