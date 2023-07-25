Star Trek Into Darkness - Live In Concert in 2014

Back in late May, StarTrek.com revealed that the Royal Albert Hall in London will host the UK premiere of Star Trek – Live in Concert on May 29, 2014, with attendees to be treated to a high-definition big-screen showing of Star Trek (2009) complemented by a live rendition of Michael Giacchino’s score performed by the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. Well, now we’ve got a sequel to that news: The very next night, May 30, 2014, fans can enjoy Star Trek Into Darkness – Live in Concert, with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, conducted by Ludwig Wicki, performing Giacchino’s Star Trek Into Darkness score as the blockbuster sequel plays on screen at Royal Albert Hall.

“To hear Michael Giacchino’s music, the secret weapon of the Star Trek series, performed live in the Royal Albert Hall, will be, I promise, a thrill,” J.J. Abrams said in a statement. “The full orchestra scoring sessions for the films have been among my favorite life experiences. To give the public a chance to hear this incredible music performed live is a wonderful thing. I cannot wait to go and celebrate Michael’s truly remarkable achievements!”

Tickets for Star Trek Into Darkness – Live in Concert will be available online at royalalberthall.com and by calling the Hall’s Box Office on 020 7589 8212, starting at 9 am BST on Friday. Tickets for Star Trek – Live in Concert are on sale now.