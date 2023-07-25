Star Trek Into Darkness Hits the Red Carpet

Once inside, the actors, filmmakers, guests and media representatives mixed and mingled, posed for photos in a current-Trek captain's chair (with the real Endeavour in the background), and enjoyed a wide array of food and drink. Cool sights included Deep Roy chatting with Mira and Paul Sorvino, Peter Weller and his wife (who sat on his lap) posing for a shot in the captain's chair, and Abrams engaged in a long conversation with Weller and Alice Eve. Midway through the evening, Abrams grabbed a microphone, thanked everyone for attending, marveled at the sheer size of the real-life shuttle in front of him and introduced a clip about missioncontinues.org, one of his charitable organizations of choice, which empowers post 9-11 veterans to transition from the military to leadership positions back home. The spot, which is narrated by Chris Pine, can be found among the extras of all the various versions of Star Trek Into Darkness.

StarTrek.com caught up with Abrams, Giacchino, Page, Pegg, Contractor and more on the red carpet. Keep an eye open for those interviews over the next few days.