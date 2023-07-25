Published May 2, 2013
Star Trek Into Darkness Cast & Filmmakers Descend Upon London
The Star Trek Into Darkness premiere juggernaut has barreled into the United Kingdom, and it will remain there – anchored in London -- for the next several days as the cast and crew settle in for a weekend of print, online, radio and television interviews with journalists from around the globe.
It all started today, May 2, with Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Simon Pegg, Alice Eve, Benedict Cumberbatch and J.J. Abrams joining forces for a photo call at Tower Bridge and then a press conference at City Hall.
Later in the day, dressed to the nines, the cast and filmmakers arrived at Empire Leicester Square for the U.K. premiere of the film. Also on hand to walk the white carpet were co-star Noel Clarke and producers-writers Damon Lindelof, Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman, and producer Bryan Burk, not to mention a number of X-Factor finalists and cast members from Downton Abbey. An impressive and impassioned crowd of fans cheered the Trek actors and filmmakers as they arrived, chatted with fans and signed autographs.
Speaking of Downton Abbey, J.J. Abrams must be a big fan of the show. He stole some time yesterday to visit the set of the red-hot series, and even posted an amusing picture of himself doing so. Check it out below.