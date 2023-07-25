Star Trek Into Darkness Cast & Filmmakers Descend Upon London

The Star Trek Into Darkness premiere juggernaut has barreled into the United Kingdom, and it will remain there – anchored in London -- for the next several days as the cast and crew settle in for a weekend of print, online, radio and television interviews with journalists from around the globe.

It all started today, May 2, with Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Simon Pegg, Alice Eve, Benedict Cumberbatch and J.J. Abrams joining forces for a photo call at Tower Bridge and then a press conference at City Hall.