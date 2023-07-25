Star Trek Into Darkness App Launches

Created with both hardcore fans and casual users alike in mind, the Star Trek app features 30-40 missions, with up to 10 available at any given moment and also the option to pass on missions. Fans should be on the lookout for fresh missions to be added each week.

In an article at Hero Complex, it was noted that missions will include scavenger hunts, from visiting an AMC theater to scanning the newest Star Trek Into Darkness poster. Several missions will rely on an audio scan function to recognize and reward (with points) users who are perusing Trek content. Further, the app gathers news stories about Star Trek Into Darkness, interviews, extended clips and trailers, as well as photographs.