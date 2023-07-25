Star Trek in Concert Heading To Hollywood Bowl

Star Trek in Concert is set to beam into the Hollywood Bowl this summer. On Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9 at the iconic venue, fans Trek will be treated to under-the-stars screenings of Star Trek (2009) -- projected in HD onto the Hollywood Bowl's big screen -- with the Los Angeles Philharmonic performing Michael Giacchino's stirring score live to picture. David Newman will conduct the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Tickets to Star Trek in Concert are available starting March 15 as part of the Hollywood Bowl’s “5 or More” offer: Pick 5 concerts and get the 6th free. Visit http://bit.ly/1RbZwnJ for more information. Single tickets will go on sale on May 1. Visit www.hollywoodbowl.com for additional information and to add the on-sale date to your calendar.