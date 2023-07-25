Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

    Published Mar 14, 2016

    Star Trek III's T'Lar In a Very Different Role

    Star Trek III's T'Lar In a Very Different Role

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Leonard Nimoy begged, pleaded, cajoled and finally convinced Dame Judith Anderson to play the Vulcan High Priestess T'Lar in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. He could think of no other actress for the role but the Australian grande dame of the stage, revered for her portrayals of Medea and Lady Macbeth. She also played the fearsome Mrs. Danvers in the Alfred Hitchcock film Rebecca, earning an Oscar nomination for her riveting turn. This spring, anyone interested in catching another remarkable performance by Anderson will have his or her chance, as The Red House, a 1947 noir drama, will be released on Blu-ray by The Film Detective, distributed by Allied Vaughn.


    The Red House
    preorder




    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top