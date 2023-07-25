Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

    Published Dec 10, 2014

    Star Trek III Replica Phaser Available in March

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Uhura never looked tougher than when wielding her phaser in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock.

    And, early next year, fans will be able to get their hands on that same phaser or, more accurately stated, on Diamond Select Toys' spot-on, instantly recognizable Star Trek III Electronic Phaser. Due out in March, the Star Trek III Electronic Phaser will feature both a removable Type 1 "cricket" phaser and a Type 2 pistol grip, as well as realistic lights and sound effects straight from the movies. Diamond Select Toys will offer the product, set to come in "Try Me" packaging, for $34.99. Visit www.diamondselecttoys.com to pre-order the phaser.

