Published Dec 10, 2014
Star Trek III Replica Phaser Available in March
Uhura never looked tougher than when wielding her phaser in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock.
And, early next year, fans will be able to get their hands on that same phaser or, more accurately stated, on Diamond Select Toys' spot-on, instantly recognizable Star Trek III Electronic Phaser. Due out in March, the Star Trek III Electronic Phaser will feature both a removable Type 1 "cricket" phaser and a Type 2 pistol grip, as well as realistic lights and sound effects straight from the movies. Diamond Select Toys will offer the product, set to come in "Try Me" packaging, for $34.99. Visit www.diamondselecttoys.com to pre-order the phaser.