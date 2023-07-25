Star Trek Heats Up Kennedy Space Center’s Sci-Fi Summer

Star Trek will be front and center throughout the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex’s ambitious initiative, Sci-Fi Summer: Where Science Fiction Meets Science Fact. Set to blast off on June 11 and sponsored by Mad Science, Sci-Fi Summer will boast such attractions as Star Trek: The Exhibition, the popular Star Trek Live show, the Star Trek Shuttlecraft Simulator Adventure and interactive exhibits, with more than $300,000 in prizes – among them an actual trip into space -- to be distributed between June 11 and September 5. It’s all designed to help celebrate the wonders of science-fiction and 50 years of real-life human spaceflight.

As readers of StarTrek.com know, Star Trek: The Exhibition is a touring interactive exhibit of authentic Trek artifacts from the past 45 years, including props, models, costumes and more from the various television shows and feature films. Star Trek Live, meanwhile, offers an entertaining and educational journey through the Star Trek universe, as newbie Starfleet Academy cadets – and the audience – learn about space travel, living and working in space, and the latest developments in communications and technology.

For additional details about Sci-Fi Summer at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, call 877-313-2610 or visit www.KennedySpaceCenter.com/sci-fi-summer.